AC reviews development projects in Gujrat

GUJRAT, Nov 25 (APP):Sara-e-Almgir Assistant Commissioner, Farooq Azam, conducted an inspection of ongoing development projects in the city, evaluating the progress of priority works.

During his visit, he closely monitored the cleaning and restoration of chowk points, the repair and installation of street lights, kerb stone painting, signage corrections, pothole filling, and the preparation of green belts.

The AC instructed the relevant departments to ensure that all projects are completed on time and to the highest quality standards. He stressed that these initiatives are essential for improving public services, enhancing the city’s infrastructure, and boosting its aesthetic appeal.