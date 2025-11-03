AC reviews cleanliness, anti-encroachment drive

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Nov 03 (APP):Assistant Commissioner of Gujrat, Abdul Qadeer Zarkoon, conducted an inspection of cleanliness and anti-encroachment activities throughout the city.

During his visit to Shaheen Chowk Bridge on Sargodha Road, he also reviewed the arrangements at the Model Rehri Bazaar. Acting on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, the AC supervised the removal of roadside pushcarts and rickshaws in order to restore smooth traffic flow in the area.

Zarkoon directed the concerned departments to enhance cleanliness efforts and ensure that street vendors operate only in designated areas equipped with proper facilities. He stressed the importance of creating a clean, organized environment to ensure citizens can shop comfortably and safely.