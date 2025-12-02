AC NW Shah Wali Khan martyred in deadly attack

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 02 (APP):A deadly attack on the convoy of Assistant Commissioner (AC) North Waziristan, Shah Wali Khan, in Bannu left four people martyred and three others injured on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Masoomabad Mamand Khel area.

According to police report, AC Shah Wali Khan was traveling on the Bannu–Miranshah Road with his security squad when armed attackers opened fire on his vehicle killed him on the spot.

Among the other victims were two security police personnel and one civilian passerby, bringing the total number of fatalities to four.

Three people including two security officials and the driver sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Bannu.

Police said the attackers also snatched weapons from the injured officers.

Later, a heavy contingent of law enforcement reached the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation.

Investigations were ongoing to track down the assailants.

The AC Bannu confirmed that contact with AC Shah Wali Khan was lost soon after the attack and stated that the assault appeared to be highly coordinated.