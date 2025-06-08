Above 950 tons of entrails disposed of by RCB

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 08 (APP): On the second day of Eid-ul-Azha, the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has maintained a swift and efficient cleanup operation, removing more than 950 tons of sacrificial entrails so far during first 2 days of the Eid. Additional CEO Arshad Khan and Deputy CEO Naseer Kamal are overseeing the efforts to ensure smooth progress.

Heavy machinery, including dumpers and excavators, is being used to transport waste from temporary collection points to designated disposal sites. The control room has received around 226 complaints related to cleanliness, with 202 already resolved.

As part of the sanitation measures, roads are being washed and sprayed with phenyl and lime for disinfection. Temporary waste transfer stations and communal animal sacrifice sites have also been thoroughly cleaned with phenyl.

Over 700 sanitation workers are participating in the operation, supported by more than 110 vehicles of various sizes. The workers are being provided with quality meals during their duties.

The cleanup campaign will continue throughout all three days of Eid to ensure a clean and hygienic environment in Rawalpindi Cantonment.