About 128 new cases of Dengue reported in Punjab

LAHORE, Sep 27 (APP):In the last 24 hours, Punjab has recorded approximately 128 new confirmed cases of dengue fever.

The most recent update from the Health Department, as of Wednesday, revealed a concerning total of 3,914 confirmed Dengue cases spread across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

Notably, Lahore leads with 1,587 cases, followed by Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, documenting 992, 491, 187, and 157 cases, respectively.

Within the past 24 hours, Lahore reported 60 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi reported 40, Multan reported 10, Faisalabad reported 04, Gujranwala reported 07, and Sheikhupura recorded 02 cases. Additionally, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, and Layyah each reported a new case. Currently, 158 dengue patients were receiving treatment in various hospitals across Punjab.

Ali Jaan Khan, the Secretary of Health in Punjab, issued an appeal to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever.

He also requested their cooperation with the health department teams.

For Dengue treatment, information, or complaints, citizens can contact the health department’s free helpline at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures were crucial in controlling the spread of dengue in Punjab.