Abid Lashari represents Pakistan at  World Congress -2025

NAWABSHAH, Sep 16 (APP):Abid Lashari, President of the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan and CEO Pakistan Down Syndrome Association (PDSA) Karachi, proudly represented Pakistan at the World Congress 2025 – We Are Inclusion, held at the Sharjah Expo from September 15–17, 2025.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the global event was organized by Inclusion International, bringing together leaders, practitioners, and advocates from around the world.

During the congress, Lashari exchanged his experiences from Pakistan and learned valuable good practices from international organizations working for the inclusion of children with Down syndrome and intellectual disabilities. His participation highlighted Pakistan’s progress and challenges in promoting disability inclusion.

A significant milestone of the congress was Inclusion International’s encouragement for the Pakistan Down Syndrome Association (PDSA) Karachi to become its representative member organization from Pakistan, strengthening the country’s voice in the global inclusion movement.

Throughout the event, Abid Lashari engaged in productive networking with international stakeholders, policymakers, and experts in the field. His services and contributions toward disability rights and inclusive development in Pakistan were highly acknowledged by the organizers and participants.

“Inclusion is not just an agenda—it is a global responsibility. Pakistan especially DEPD Department Government of Sindh is committed to ensuring that children with Down syndrome and intellectual disabilities are recognized, valued, and given equal opportunities to thrive,” Lashari emphasized.

The World Congress 2025 served as a platform to strengthen international collaboration, and Pakistan’s active representation marked a proud moment for the disability rights movement in the country.