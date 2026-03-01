Abdullah Gul urges restraint amid regional tensions, mourns Khamenei’s martyrdom

RAWALPINDI, Mar 01 (APP):Chairman of Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan, Mohammad Abdullah Gul, on Sunday, expressed profound grief over the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and called for restraint and dialogue to ease escalating regional tensions.

Abdullah Gul, in a condolence message, said Iran and the wider Muslim world had been deprived of an influential and respected leader, and prayed for the elevation of the departed leader’s ranks while extending sympathies to the Iranian people.

He voiced serious concern over rising tensions in the region and condemned aggression and violations of international law, stressing that sustainable peace in the Middle East required restraint, dialogue and prioritisation of diplomatic engagement by all parties.

Mohammad Abdullah Gul also condemned attacks on Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

He underscored the need for unity, wisdom and constructive engagement within the Muslim Ummah to prevent further instability and urged the international community to play an effective role in de-escalating tensions and promoting peace and stability across the Middle East.