Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria hosts ‘Eid Milan party’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Apr 23 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department, Abdul Haleem Khan Kasuria on Sunday hosted “Eid Milan party” to celebrate and share the happiness of Eidul Fitr with the people of the area.

A large number of people including officers of various departments, public representatives, local dignitaries and elders of the district participated in the party.

The caretaker minister mingled with the people while exchanging Eid greetings with them.

In a welcome address, he said concrete measures were being made to extend relief to people by resolving their problems at the earliest.

He said efforts had also been expedited to ensure the timely completion of ongoing development projects which would lead to prosperity and development of the area.

He also recalled that recent floods caused damage to infrastructure, crops and canal systems and as a result, landowners and farmers were facing problems, he added.

In this regard, effective measures were being made to rehabilitate all the damaged infrastructures and resolve the problems of people in those areas, Abdul Haleem Qasuria said.

On the occasion, the people also apprised the caretaker minister about their problems.