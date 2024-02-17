Abbottabad traffic police crackdown on unauthorized vehicles

ABBOTTABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Traffic police Abbottabad Saturday have intensified their efforts to curb the operation of vehicles without proper route permits and those found outside designated areas.

Police also impounded 87 vehicles at the Police Lines Ground as a result of the crackdown.

The crackdown has resulted in the impoundment of several vehicles including two Suzuki vans operating without the required route permits. These vehicles were seized at the Police Lines Ground as part of the ongoing enforcement actions.

Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic, Suleman Zafar PSP, traffic police teams headed by Inspector Wasim Khan targeted Suzuki carriers, and Toyota Hiaces operating without route permits and beyond designated areas on various local routes within Abbottabad.

The operations aim to ensure compliance with regulations and maintain order on the city’s roads.

Additionally, the authorities are also cracking down on illegal bus stops, stands, and unauthorized parking as their commitment to ensuring road safety and adherence to traffic regulations in Abbottabad.