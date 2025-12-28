Aalmi Urdu Conference 2025- Jashan- e-Pakistan Concluded with Grand Celebration of Literature & Arts

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 28 (APP): Four-day “18th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2025 – Jashan-e-Pakistan”, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, concluded at the YMCA Ground, encapsulating the diverse colors of literature and fine arts.

The concluding session was presided over by renowned poet Iftikhar Arif, while Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah attended as the chief guest.

A large number of prominent literary figures and intellectuals were present on the stage, including Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Khurshid Rizvi, Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Hameed Shahid, Ghazi Salahuddin, Abaseen Yousafzai, Zia-ul-Hassan, Yousaf Khushk, Ejaz Farooqi, Syed Naqvi, Fatima Hasan, Adil Soomro and Munawar Saeed.

Renowned scholar of Arabic and Urdu literature Professor Syed Khurshid Hasan Rizvi was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his services.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah said that literature and language are facing difficult times and the number of people associated with culture is gradually declining. He paid tribute to Muhammad Ahmed Shah, saying that he played a pivotal role in building the institution with a small team and transformed the Arts Council into an “Art City.” “When I feel stressed, I come to the Arts Council; the atmosphere here carries the fragrance of freedom,” he remarked.

He added that organizing a 40-day World Culture Festival followed immediately by the Aalmi Urdu Conference required extraordinary passion and dedication, qualities that Muhammad Ahmed Shah possesses. He assured full cooperation from the Sindh government in implementing resolutions presented by the Arts Council and emphasized reviving the culture of book reading among children.

Speaking on the occasion, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that holding the Aalmi Urdu Conference immediately after the World Culture Festival was an almost impossible task, which was successfully accomplished due to the hard work of the entire team. He thanked scholars who participated from across Pakistan and around the world.

Renowned poet Iftikhar Arif said that he had not seen any other institution where so many significant cultural streams converge under one roof.

On the fourth and final day, sessions were held on Urdu Afsana, Pakistan ki Taraqi Pasand Adab, Shair o Shari sa Shagaf, Balochi Adab wa Saqafat, Phirta hai Falak Barson, Pakistan Ki Maashi Surat e Hal, Sindhi Adab wa Tanqeed kay Maayar, Jameel ud din Aali kay 100 Baras, Nasir Kazmi kay 100 Baras, Pakistani Sports kay Champions, Saeed Naqvi ki Afsana Nigari, Yad Abad –Urdu Shairi ka Anokha Tajurba, Pakistan main Musawari ka Irtiqai Safar, Imran Ashraf sa Mulaqat, Nui Nasal kay Numaida Shura Sixteen books were also launched on the final day.

The conference concluded with “Aahang-e-Khusrawi – Qawwali” at the YMCA Ground, where Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad enthralled the audience.