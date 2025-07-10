AAC takes action against illegal water connection in Gumbat

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Jul 10 (APP):On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram Chitrali, the district administration took important actions against illegal water connections in Tehsil Gumbat.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) III Kohat Anam Mahmood, along with Engineer Public Health Engineering (PHE) Gumbat, made a surprise visit to various areas and reviewed the illegal water connections.

During the operation, several illegal connections were disconnected on the spot, while legal actions have been taken against those involved in misuse of water and theft of government resources and FIRs have been registered.

Talking to the media persons, Anam Mahmood said that indiscriminate actions would continue across the district protect government resources and ensure the rule of law.

She appealed to the citizens not to waste precious resources like water and avoid any kind of illegal connection, otherwise strict legal action would be taken.

This step by the district administration is being appreciated in public circles and it is expected that such continuous steps will effectively control illegal activities.