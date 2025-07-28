A lifeline for underprivileged: BISP offering hope to Pakistan’s most vulnerable population

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 28 (APP):On a scorching heat in Peshawar, 52-year-old Shaheen Bibi clear perspiration with her long white handkerchief as she joined a long queue outside a local payment center of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Her eyes carry stories of hardship and survival of days spent rationing food and nights worrying about how to pay for her children’s school books and fees.

But today, there is a glimmer of relief as she’s here to collect her quarterly stipend from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)—a program she calls “a great blessing for underprivileged.”

“I cannot explain the peace it gives me to know that I can now buy some essentials for my children,” Shaheen said, her voice quivering with emotion. “But I wish we could get this help through bank accounts which would help save our time and money during hot weather.”

Like Shaheen, millions of Pakistanis depend on social safety nets to survive the relentless wave of economic pressures that have plagued the KP in recent years.

From rampant inflation and shrinking job markets to climate disasters and rising insecurity, KP’s most vulnerable populations including women, daily wage laborers, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and rural communities.have found themselves at the mercy of price hikers and hoarders far beyond their control.

In response, both federal and provincial governments, in collaboration with NGOs and international partners, have stepped up efforts to protect the marginalized.

From its humble beginnings as a small welfare initiative, BISP has evolved into a cornerstone of Pakistan’s social protection system.

“BISP is not just about financial assistance. It’s about restoring dignity and hope,” says Ms. Javaria, spokesperson for BISP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Our programs like Benazir Kafalat, Taleemi Wazaif, and Nashonuma aim to support families throughout their life cycles ie from nutrition for mothers and children to education and skill development.”

Recent expansions, including partnerships with Karandaaz Pakistan and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, promise to make cash transfers more transparent and efficient through the RAAST digital payment system.

More than 9.3 million beneficiaries are expected to benefit from the digitized disbursement, with an additional nationwide digital literacy campaign.

She said over 1.47 million beneficiaries have recertified under the dynamic NSER registration process in addition to 1,736 new beneficiaries besides operationalization of140 Dynamic Registration Centers operational across KP with 466 staff members from NADRA, NCHD, and ASPCs.

The Benazir Nashonuma Programme has supported more than 600,000 women and children through 148 centers since 2020, and under Benazir Kafalat, nearly 2 million beneficiaries in KP particularly in Malakand and Peshawar Divisions were provided assistance.

Moreover, the government increased the BISP budget by 27% this fiscal year, raising the Benazir Kafalat quarterly installment to Rs13,500, a move that Ms. Javaria attributes to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s Govt commitment to lifting the poor out of poverty.

Director Lal Badshah of Pakistan Baitul Mall KP said that 30 vocational training centers across KP are equipping underprivileged women with skills in embroidery, IT, and other trades in KP.

Eight PBM-run orphanages are providing shelter, safety, and education to 800 children up to matric level, with CCTV surveillance installed for real-time monitoring.

He said PBM was also offering educational scholarships for child laborers and financial aid for persons with disabilities and widows.

At the provincial level, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is also doing best to provide relief to poor. Social Welfare Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah announced a sweeping series of initiatives, including the integration of life insurance into the Sehat Card program and the establishment of a Provincial Islamic Takaful Insurance Company.

“We aim to launch eight new empowerment programs, including life insurance worth up to Rs1 million for family heads,” the minister said. “This is part of our broader goal for universal health coverage and social protection.”

With assistance from GIZ, the province is also implementing the Adaptive Social Protection (ASP) project. A key feature will be a central Social Protection Information System, designed to link all welfare initiatives and improve disaster response coordination.

As of December 2024, KP’s Sehat Card program has disbursed a record Rs30.3 billion, offering financial coverage for health emergencies to thousands of families.

Despite these notable achievements, experts warned that systemic issues still limit the impact of safety nets. Dr. Zilakat Malik, a former economics professor, highlights how many remote communities remain disconnected from these programs due to bureaucratic hurdles and lack of awareness.

“Manual processes, low literacy levels, and limited outreach mean many never hear of these benefits, let alone access them,” Dr. Malik says. “It’s time we move beyond cash handouts and work toward capacity-building and sustainable development besides digitalization in KP.”

He advocated for programs that don’t just cushion economic shocks but empower people through job training, education, and infrastructure.

Experts agreed that for Pakistan’s social safety nets to be truly transformative, they must be part of a broader, integrated approach one that addresses both the symptoms and causes of poverty.

This includes embracing digital inclusion to ensure aid reaches rural families without delays, investing in education, and involving local communities and NGOs in program design and delivery.

It also means ensuring consistent funding, monitoring, and a shift from temporary relief to long-term empowerment.

For now, women like Shaheen Bibi remain the face of resilience, vowing to support her family. Their stories are a testament to the power of support and a reminder that Govt was empowering women financially to include them in decision making process at the grassroot level.