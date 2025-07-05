9th Muharram processions taken out in KP amid tight security arrangements

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 05 (APP): To pay glowing tributes and homage to Hazarat Imam Hussain (RA) and their companions for supreme sacrifice in Karbala for supremacy of Islam, the 9th Muharram mourning processions and Taziya were taken out in provincial capital besides other districts of KP amid tight security arrangements.

The central mourning procession was taken out from Hussainia Hall Sadder Road, Peshawar Cantonment, which is passing through its traditional routes.

Mourners recite Nouwah Khawani and use self-flagellation on the occasion.

The entry points of sadder bazaar in Peshawar, was sealed off and heavy contingents of law enforces, deployed to keep watch on movement of the people.

Close Circuit Cameras were installed at prominent places that thoroughly monitored by the law enforcers to take prompt steps in case any eventuality.

Ambulance of Rescue-1122 alongwith private ambulances of Edhi, Al-Khidmat service, are performing duties to deal with any unpleasant incident and in case of any injures during mourners’ self-flagellations.

City Police Chief Qasim Khan and Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud besides Deputy Commissioner also visited the Saddar bazaar and reviewed the overall security arrangements.

They expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and directed the officials to further tighten security to avoid any untoward incident.

The processions in other districts including, Hangu, Kohat, D.I.Khan, Bannu and other parts of the province, wherein extra-ordinary security measures were taken place for them.

The local administration with consent of residents and religious leaders, devised a comprehensive plan for sensitive Hangu and Kohat to maintain law and order, and prevent any untoward incident on the occasion.