9th Muharram Procession concludes peacefully in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Jul 05 (APP):The main procession of the 9th Muharram-ul-Harram was ended peacefully at Imambargah Fatimah after passing through its traditional route in the Cantt area.

A large number of mourners took part in the procession to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala.

Along the route, the participants recited noha at Hathi Chowk.The water sabeels were also set up.

On the occassion, mourners touch Tazia during the main procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Harram and also paid respects to Zul-Jinnah. However, Rawalpindi Police made strict security arrangements.

According to police spokesman, walk-through gates were installed at entry points, and participants were allowed to enter only after thorough body search.

The district administration, Rescue 1122 and other institutions remained active throughout the procession.

Organizers and participants expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conclusion of the procession.