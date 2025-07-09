99pc enrollment target for Benazir Taleemi Wazaif achieved in Punjab

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 09 (APP):The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Punjab has achieved 99pc of its enrollment target for the second quarter of 2025 under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif (Education Stipends) Programme.

According to official figures, BISP Punjab enrolled 238,673 children out of the set target of 240,000 during the April–June quarter. BISP is Pakistan’s flagship social safety net initiative dedicated to poverty alleviation and providing financial assistance to underprivileged families.

One of its key components, the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme, offers conditional education stipends to children of registered beneficiary families, encouraging school attendance of at least 70%. Under the programme, boys receive a stipend of Rs. 2,000 at the primary level, Rs. 3,000 at the secondary level, and Rs. 4,000 at the higher secondary level. For girls, the stipends are slightly higher — Rs. 2,500, Rs. 3,500, and Rs. 4,500 respectively — with an additional Rs. 3,000 graduation bonus awarded to girls who complete primary education to motivate continued schooling.

During the current quarter, enrollments included 196,648 children at the primary level, 38,386 at the secondary level, and 3,639 at the higher secondary level across Punjab. These results reflect the dedicated efforts of BISP’s field teams and the Punjab Education Department, which worked jointly to mobilize beneficiary families and expand access to education for deserving children.

Director General BISP Punjab, Muhammad Nasir Khalili, said that BISP remains committed to expanding the reach of the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme through effective monitoring, aiming to uplift marginalized communities and empower families through education.