994 electricity thieves arrested in Rwp division; over Rs 88 mln recovered

RAWALPINDI, Apr 07 (APP): The administration had managed arrest of 994 accused under special campaign launched against electricity theft in Rawalpindi division while over Rs 88 million were recovered from them, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak.

He informed that 1186 FIRs were registered since 7 September 2023 and all available resources were being used to prevent electricity theft.

He directed the authorities to ensure 100 percent electricity theft recoveries in all districts of the division. He ordered to complete all the arrangements for power supply especially in Murree during Eid days.

He also directed that additional manpower should be deployed in Murree for Eid holidays and a backup plan should also be prepared for uninterrupted power supply during Eid holidays.

The performance of Rawalpindi Division is best in the province in terms of anti-electricity theft, Engr. Aamir Khattak informed.

He said that special attention should be given to commercial settlements as there is a high risk of power theft.

All Deputy Commissioners of the division should ensure checking in their respective districts, he instructed.

Many hotels in Murree use electric heaters which should also be checked, he ordered.

The provincial government had directed that the feeders where there are heavy line losses, the electricity thieves should be identified and sent behind the bars with a special focus on these feeders. Recovery from them should be ensured, he directed.

Individual recovery should be done from electricity thieves and not the entire area or village should be fined, Aamir Khattak said.

Rawalpindi district police on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, have also accelerated their ongoing operation against electricity theft.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police had registered 186 FIRs against electricity theft this year.

He informed that more than 80 accused were sent behind the bars. This week, 63 cases were registered in the crackdown against electricity thieves, he added.

The arrest of the accused involved in electricity theft would be ensured at all cost, the CPO said adding, those involved in electricity theft are national criminals who do not deserve any exemption.