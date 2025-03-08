962 bags of fake fertilizer seized

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Mar 08 (APP):In a significant crackdown on counterfeit fertilizers,the Agriculture Department recovered 962 bags of fake fertilizer worth Rs 11.6 million during a raid at Southern Bypass on Saturday.

According to details,Assistant fertilizer controller Allah Rakha,acting on a tip-off, led the operation against an illegal storage facility and seized 962 bags of fake fertilizer from different specific brand.

During the operation one suspect were apprehended on spot who were involved in manufacturing and distributing fake fertilizer.

The confiscated products have been handed over to the police while samples have been collected and sent to laboratory for analysis.

Police registered an FIR against the accused.