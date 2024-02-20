Election day banner

96 GCWU students get scholarships of Rs 3.39 million

96 GCWU students get scholarships of Rs 3.39 million
FAISALABAD, Feb 20 (APP):As many as 96 students of various departments from academic session 2023-27 of Government College Women University, Faisalabad were awarded need based scholarships of Rs 3.39 million by Inter-loop private limited.
On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zal-i-Huma Nazli appreciated the efforts of the Interloop management for awarding scholarships for needy students which would help them in getting higher education.
She urged the students to focus their attention on education, study with hard work and dedication so that they could get the best position in practical life and play their role in the construction of a welfare society.
Registrar Asif A. Malik, Treasurer Ansar Mughal, Col (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed Nasir Special Assistant to Chairman Interloop, Misbah Mehmood Officer CSR and Asma Zaheer Student Financial Aid Officer were also present.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services