92 LESCO officials found conniving in electricity theft

LAHORE, Jan 21 (APP):The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has found its 92 officials conniving in electricity theft during the ongoing anti-power theft campaign.

According to LESCO spokesman here Sunday, the company has also been taking indiscriminate action against its officials who were found facilitating the electricity thieves and has taken to task 92 such officials during the 134 days of the anti-power campaign. Out of which 67 officials were awarded capital punishments of various kinds while departmental action is also ongoing against the 25 officials. A thorough inquiry was conducted by the LESCO authorities against the officials who facilitated the electricity theft and after fulfilling all the legal/departmental requirements, 22 officials were dismissed, 23 officials were suspended while others faced different types of punishments. The LESCO officials found involved in electricity theft include 56 meter readers, 12 assistant linemen, eight linemen, seven line superintendents and others, the spokesman mentioned.

The LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider says that LESCO is a public service institution where there is no place for the corrupt elements.