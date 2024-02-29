900,000 deserving families to get free ration: Commissioner

MULTAN, Feb 29 (APP): The Commissioner of Multan Division Maryam Khan has stated that the divisional administration would deliver free ration bags to 900,000 deserving families at their homes.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the commissioner said that as per directives of the provincial government, all possible efforts would be made to facilitate deserving families across the province. She said that a special awareness campaign has already been started through making announcements at Masajid.

She said that the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has been assigned a special task to check the quality of food items.

The commissioner maintained that QR code would be mentioned to ensure that ration bags are delivered to the relevant persons after scanning the national identity card.

She said that the grieved families could contact the officer of relevant assistant commissioner. She said that the data verification process has been started through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and NADRA.

Maryam further highlighted that 337,138 families from district Multan, 136,840 of Lodhran, 216,765 of Khanewal and 234,169 families from district Vehari would be entertained under the project. She said that a third-party audit would be conducted to ensure transparency.

She said that a Ramadan Bazaar would be set up at Shamabad to offer the best quality commodities at subsidized rates.