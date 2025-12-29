900 kites confiscated, 6 kite sellers arrested during crackdown

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 29 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police have arrested six kite sellers and confiscated 900 kites and 10 strings from their possession during a separate operation here on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, Taxila Police held two kite sellers and recovered 400 kites along with six strings.

Similarly, Gujar Khan Police have arrested three kite sellers and seized 300 kites, while Dhamiyal Police apprehended a kite seller and recovered 200 kites and four strings. Separate cases have been registered against each of the arrested individuals.

The police spokesperson further added that kite flying has been declared a non-bailable offence and warned that those involved in this dangerous activity will not escape the law.