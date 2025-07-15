9 killed, 1,206 injured in Punjab road accidents

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 15 (APP):Nine people were killed and 1,206 others injured in 1,034 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Tuesday.

As many as 529 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 677 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 699 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians and 403 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 184 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 214 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 90 accidents and 96 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 49 accidents and 54 victims.

According to the data, 968 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 102 motorcars, 18 vans, nine passenger buses, 35 trucks and 107 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.