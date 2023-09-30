9 drug peddlers held : narcotics recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Sep 30 (APP):In a series of successful operations carried out by the Dera police, nine outlaws including notorious drug dealers were arrested and a huge quantity of narcotics were confiscated, including 1965 grams of ice, 1810 grams of hashish, 420 grams of heroin here on Saturday.

On the directions of Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti and District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Dera police initiated a crackdown against the narcotics and arrested the drug dealers in the limits of Darazinda, Cantt, Kirr Khasor, and Dera Town police stations, the police spokesman said.

According to the details, SHO Darazinda Police Station Deen Muhammad Khan during successful operations against drug dealers, recovered 650 grams of ice from the possession of Muhammad Afim son of Salik resident of Darazinda and arrested the accused as per the rules. In the second operation, 500 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of Salim son of Aslam resident of Darazinda.

Similarly, Mughalkot police arrested Faiq Ahmad Shah son of Pirani Shah resident of Darazinda after recovering 1000 grams of ice.

In the jurisdiction of Police station Karri Khasor under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari took action against criminal elements and drug dealers, accused involved in various crimes namely Muhammad Ilyas son of Muhammad Hashim resident of Wanda Yarik, Sanaullah son of Ataullah and Muhammad Bilal son of Nasrullah resident of Pikka Dabri were arrested as per the rules, while the notorious drug dealer Hazrat Bilal son of Sardar Shah resident of Qureshi Mor was arrested and 1085 grams of hashish and 315 grams of ice recovered from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile, Police Station Cantt under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan arrested Muhammad Iqbal son of Muhammad Ibrahim resident of Kirri Shamuzai, and recovered 420 grams of heroin from his possession.

During another operation, Dera Town police station SHO Faheem Abbas Khan and ASI Ismail Khan recovered 225 grams of hashish from the possession of Inayatullah resident of Ustrana, and arrested the accused as per the rules.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested drug peddlers in different police stations and started further investigations.