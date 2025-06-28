9 dead bodies of River Swat drowning tragedy recovered: DC

- Advertisement -

SWAT, Jun 27 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Swat Shahzad Mehboob said on Friday that nine dead bodies out of 17 persons swept away by the flash floods have so far been recovered from River Swat.

In a statement here, he said that nine people died when 17 individuals were swept away by a sudden surge of high water in the Swat River.

He confirmed that rescue authorities have recovered nine bodies and rescued four others alive while efforts were underway to locate the remaining four missing persons.

DC Mehboob said that 10 of the individuals involved in the incident were residents of Sialkot, six belonged to Mardan, while one was a local resident of Swat.

According to rescue officials, the affected individuals hailing from Sialkot were on a leisure trip, having breakfast by the riverbank at around 8am when heavy rains upstream caused an unexpected and rapid increase in water flow.

“We received information about the drowning of these people around 8am. There were guests on the bypass who were sitting on the bank of the river. These people were not aware of the water relay,” a rescue official said.

While four individuals have been successfully pulled to safety and the bodies of five have been recovered, the search for the remaining missing family members was underway.