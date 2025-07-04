Saturday, July 5, 2025
Domestic

8th Muharram Procession concludes Peacefully in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Jul 04 (APP):The 8th Muharram ul Harram procession held in the R.A Bazaar area was concluded  peacefully after passing through its traditional routes at Imambargah Qasr Zainab.
Rawalpindi Police had made special security arrangements to ensure the safety of the participants.
Senior officers remained present in the field to personally monitor the situation.
According to SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, participants were only allowed to join the procession after a full body search.
All streets, roads, and entry points along the route were sealed to prevent any untoward incident, he added.
The entire procession was closely monitored from the Safe City central control room.
SSP Operations further said Rawalpindi Police is making all out efforts to provide foolproof security during Muharram.
