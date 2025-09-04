8600 liters of adulterated milk disposed of, tanker seized

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Sep 04 (APP):Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 8,600 liters of spurious milk and confiscated a tanker during a raid at a milk collection center in Aslam Chowk, Kot Addu.

The operation was led by Director Operations South, Shahzad Khan Magsi, following laboratory reports confirming adulteration.

According to PFA, the milk was being produced using powder and harmful chemicals. The collection center’s production was immediately shut down and a case was registered against the owner.

Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed said thousands of liters of hazardous milk were destroyed and strict action was initiated against those involved.

He stressed that food businesses must operate strictly in accordance with the authority’s laws, warning that those playing with public health by producing poison in the name of milk would be eliminated from the market.