80,000 ltrs milk discarded, same milk back on streets: questions rise over IFA raids

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):After a change in the administration of the Islamabad Food Authority, questions are being raised about the ongoing action against milk in the federal capital.

Sources said that since the change, teams linked to the Punjab Food Authority and a food safety officer, Nafeesa Kiran, have been conducting joint raids in different areas of Islamabad.

Some of these raids are being described as genuine, while others are being questioned.

According to sources, samples were collected during these operations. However, the process for testing and disposal of the milk has raised concerns. Clear information about where the samples were tested, how results were recorded, and how seized milk was destroyed has not been shared. This lack of clarity has led to doubts about whether the action taken was effective or only for record purposes.

A key point of concern is the return of a group involved in the milk trade that was earlier shut down. In the I-10/1 area, 80,000 liters of milk linked to this group were destroyed in the past. Despite this, the same group is now seen operating openly again in the city. This has raised a major question: who allowed them to resume business.

People asked whether officials linked to IFA and the Punjab Food Authority have permitted the same milk group, which was sealed earlier, to restart operations. These claims, according to sources, cannot be ignored and need to be examined through a formal process.

The public said the situation calls for clear answers. They argued that if the same players return after major crackdowns, the purpose of inspections is defeated. They also question the role of officials from outside Islamabad carrying out action within the capital, especially when the local authority exists for this task.

There is a growing demand for a transparent and neutral inquiry into all inspections and actions carried out in Islamabad in recent months.

People said that without clear boundaries, documented procedures, and public accountability, action against milk adulteration will remain weak. They stressed that only a focused approach by the Islamabad Food Authority, free from outside pressure, can lead to real results. Until then, questions will continue about who is being checked, who is being spared, and why banned operators keep returning to business.