Thursday, March 6, 2025
8 suspects arrested in police crackdown
Domestic

8 suspects arrested in police crackdown

GUJRAT, Mar 06 (APP):Police arrested eight suspects and seized illegal arms and narcotics in an operation against drug dealers and illegal weapons.
According to police spokesperson, the crackdown was conducted under the supervision of DSP Lala Musa Circle Chaudhry Muhammad Akram. SHO City Police Station Lala Musa Muhammad Akhtar and his team arrested a suspected drug dealer, Kazim Hussain, recovering over 1-kg hashish and a 30-bore pistol.
Similarly, SHO Sadar Police Station Lala Musa Muhammad Ateeq, assisted by ASI Shahzad Butt and Muhammad Kashif, apprehended six individuals. Police recovered 700 grams of hashish from Ijaz Ali, while three others were found in possession of 25 liters of liquor.
Two suspects, Muhammad Buta and Naseem Abbas, were arrested for aerial firing, with illegal firearms seized.In another raid, SHO Sadar Police Station Gujrat Usman Waris and ASI Muhammad Zaigham arrested Shafaat Mustafa, recovering 1,080 grams of heroin and cash.Separate cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigations are underway.
