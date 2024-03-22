8 power thieves arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, Mar 22 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught eight power pilferers during the ongoing crackdown on electricity pilferage, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the FESCO teams raided various areas and caught eight people allegedly involved in electricity theft from the main lines and through meter tampering.

They were identified as — Nisar Ahmad, Khadim Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Obaida, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

Police have registered cases against pilferers.