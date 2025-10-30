8 killed, 1,548 injured in Punjab road accidents

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 30 (APP): Eight people were killed and 1,548 others injured in 1,309 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Thursday.

As many as 694 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 854 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 864 drivers, 67 underage drivers, 210 pedestrians and 482 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics show that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 347 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 83 accidents and 90 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 74 accidents and 79 victims.

According to the data, 1,288 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 143 motorcars, 36 vans, 18 passenger buses, 32 trucks and 107 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.