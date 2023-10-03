8 gamblers held; 08 quails, stake money recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Oct 03 (APP):The district police have arrested eight gamblers staking money on quail fight recovering a stake of Rs 31,350 and 08 quails from their possession during a raid conducted here in the limits of Paharpur police station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by Paharpur Police Station SHO Khubab Wali Baloch taking action on a tip off raided a gambling place.

During the raid, the police arrested eight gamblers including Waheed son of Ghulam Abbas, Munir son of Raza Muhammad, Noman son of Hafiz Ahmad Gul, Muhammad Saleem son of Mera Bakhsh, Muhammad Ashiq, Ghulam Abbas son of Khuda Bakhsh and Hafeez son of Muhammad Ramzan who were staking money on quail fight. The police also recovered 08 quails and Rs 31,350 stake money from them.