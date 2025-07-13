7th anniversary of Mastung tragedy commemorated; a tribute to sacrifices for Pakistan

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 13 (APP): A solemn ceremony was held on Sunday at Sarawan House to mark the seventh anniversary of the devastating Daringarh (Mastung) terrorist attack, which claimed over 300 lives, including Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Khan Raisani. The event featured Quran recitation and special prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ souls and for enduring peace across the country.

Attendees included Provincial Minister for Revenue Mir Asim Kurd Gello, tribal elders, scholars, and diverse community representatives. Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, son of the late Siraj Raisani, delivered an emotional address. He described the Mastung tragedy as one of Balochistan’s darkest days, and paid tribute to his father’s unwavering patriotism.

“My father stood boldly for the sanctity of Pakistan. He never bowed before anti-state forces,” Raisani stated. “His mission continues and today, his followers are more resolute than ever.”

He added that though the loss is irreparable, the spirit of Siraj Raisani lives on through his ideals and devoted supporters. Raisani pledged to uphold his father’s patriotic vision without fear or hesitation.

“We pledge today that we will sacrifice everything, even our lives, for this ideology. No harm shall come to our motherland.”

Concluding his remarks, Raisani condemned all conspiracies against the province and affirmed that the people of Balochistan possess the wisdom and resilience to reject any foreign agendas or destabilizing forces.