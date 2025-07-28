79th Independence Day celebrations in Khanewal to begin on August 1st

- Advertisement -

KHANEWAL, Jul 28 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman chaired a meeting to finalize preparations for the upcoming 79th Independence Day celebrations in Khanewal.

The meeting was attended by ADCG Ghulam Mustafa Siyal, assistant commissioners, and representatives from all government departments.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous decision to celebrate Independence Day with full national spirit in line with the directives of the Government of Punjab. The celebrations will span from August 1 to August 14, under the theme “Jashn-e-Azadi aur Ma’araka-e-Haq – From Gaining Freedom to Protecting It.”

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman emphasized that all government departments, colleges, and schools must submit their detailed plans for the events without delay. The celebrations will include a variety of patriotic activities aimed at reviving national unity and paying tribute to the country’s heroes.

On August 14, the main flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at the District Council Office, with senior civil and military officials in attendance.

Additional highlights of the celebrations include:

Tree plantation drives across the district

Motorcycle rallies and flag marches to showcase national pride

Cultural and musical events featuring local folk artists

Illumination of public and private buildings, streets, and markets

Fireworks display at City Park on the night of August 14

Display of national flags on government and private vehicles

Special tributes to Pakistan Armed Forces for their role in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the 79th Independence Day would be celebrated with great zeal and dignity, making it a memorable occasion for the people of Khanewal.