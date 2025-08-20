78th Independence Day Celebrations Continue with Great Enthusiasm in Sukkur & Shikarpur

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Aug 20 (APP): The Celebrations of the Independence Day of Pakistan are continued with great national spirit and enthusiasm. The SRSO managed-EMO School Sukkur Wednesday organized a function to pay tribute to the heroes of the independence movement and acknowledge the recent success in Marka-e-Haq against Indian aggression.

Students showcased their patriotism through national songs, tableaus, and speeches, honoring the sacrifices and resilience of Pakistan’s heroes. The Sr. Manager of SRSO-Social Service Sector, Naimatullah Shaikh, Head Teachers, and others highlighted the significance of the Pakistan Movement and its enduring importance for future generations.

In Shikarpur, the Sindh Rural Support Organization, in partnership with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, organized a community event at Village Bahar Ji Wandh. The celebration aimed to honor the sacrifices of the independence movement, foster patriotic spirit, and strengthen community engagement.

The event witnessed active participation from community members, women, children, youth, elders, and local leaders. A ceremonial cake-cutting took place, and school children presented patriotic tableau symbolizing unity, sacrifice, and national pride. Participants sang national songs, and tree plantations were also part of the celebrations.