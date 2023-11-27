78 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, Nov 27 (APP): As many as 78 new cases of dengue have been confirmed across the province during the last 24 hours, while the provincial capital with 47cases, said by Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan in a press statement issued, here on Monday.

He said that in the past year, 13,859 confirmed dengue cases reported in 36 districts of Punjab while Lahore reported 6,260 confirmed dengue cases this year, and 2,613 cases were reported in Rawalpindi.

Gujranwala with 14 cases, Rawalpindi 5, Faisalabad 5, Multan 1 and Sheikhupura with 3 new cases during last 24 hours.

“Currently, 68 dengue patients are under treatment in hospitals across Punjab while 38 in the provincial capital”, Ali Jan informed.