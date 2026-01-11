75 drug peddlers arrested, 29-kg narcotics recovered

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jan 11 (APP):The police under the ongoing “Drug-Free Faisalabad” campaign arrested 75 drug peddlers

during last 48 hours from various parts of the district and recovered more than 29 kilograms

of narcotics with 743 liters of liquor.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that the police recovered 18 kg hashish, 17.4 kg heroin,

2 kg Bhukki (poppy dust), 2.5 kg ICE (crystal meth) and 743 liters liquor.

He said that Civil Lines Police arrested drug peddler Hasnain Ali with one kilogram of ice.

In Jaranwala Saddar, police apprehended Aoun alias Doni and seized over four kilograms

of charas while Roshanwala Police arrested Ahsan and Imran and recovered 5.9 kilograms

of heroin.

Meanwhile, Saddar Police arrested a female drug peddler Amina from Chak 226-RB Malkhanwala,

recovering over one kilogram of charas.

The police registered separate cases against all accused and locked them behind bars.