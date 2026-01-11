75 couples tie the knot in 19th Combined Marriages Program

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 11 (APP):As many as 75 couples got married in 19th Combined Marriages Program organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council at Railway Ground, here on Sunday.

The couples were sitting in separate booths. The marriage rituals were performed in line with Hindu traditions by setting up mandaps.A large number of families and relatives of the newly wed couples were present on the occasion.

The grooms and brides were seen happy during their marriage.

Pakistan Hindu Council Patron-in-Chief Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said that he felt fortunate for organizing 75 weddings this year.

He said that the Pakistan Hindu Council was supporting these couples.Vankwani said this was the 19th mass marriages program.He said that the couples had been provided with cash and other items.