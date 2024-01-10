74 POs, 63 court absconders arrested in January so far

FAISALABAD, Jan 10 (APP):The district police arrested 465 alleged criminals including 74 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 63 court absconders during the first 10 days of January 2024.

Giving details, police spokesman Malik Shahid said here on Wednesday that the police also nabbed 103 illicit weapon-holders and recovered seven Kalashnikovs, 79 pistols, nine guns, four rifles and a number of bullets/ cartridges from the accused.

Similarly, the police also arrested 124 drug-traffickers and recovered 37 kilograms of chars, 5-kg opium, 12-kg Bhakki (poppy dust) and 1,229-liter liquor. The police arrested 40 gamblers, 38 illegal gas decanting shopkeepers and nine fireworks sellers, he added.