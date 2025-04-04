29.4 C
Domestic

72 wheelie-doers booked on Eid

14
FAISALABAD, Apr 04 (APP):The City Traffic Police got registered cases against 72 wheelie-doers during three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In addition, traffic squads, taking legal action against juvenile drivers, zig-zag and tricks driving issued challans to 1,786 motor-bikers.
According to traffic police sources here on Friday, the traffic police deployed on roads during Eid days took several measures to make roads safe for commuters. The traffic police have also appealed to citizens to follow the traffic rules for their as well as others’ safety.
