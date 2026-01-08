72 DSPs recommended for SP rank

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 08 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Thursday chaired the first Promotion Board meeting of 2026 at the Central Police Office here, bringing good news for deputy superintendents of police (DSPs).

During the meeting, cases of DSPs for promotion to the rank of superintendent of police (SP) were reviewed in detail. A total of 120 DSP cases were considered, out of which 72 officers were found eligible for promotion on the basis of merit, service record and fulfillment of rules and regulations.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson, recommendations for the promotion of 72 DSPs to the rank of SP have been forwarded to the government of Punjab for approval. Of these, 27 officers have been recommended for promotion on a regular basis, while another 27 have been declared fit for officiating promotion. In addition, recommendations have been made for 18 officers to continue working on officiating basis.

The Promotion Board meeting was attended by Additional Inspector General of Police Punjab Imran Arshad, Additional IGP Special Branch Rao Abdul Karim, DIG Headquarters Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana, along with representatives of the Home Department, Regulation Wing and other relevant departments.

Addressing the meeting, IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the promotion process in the police department would continue with complete transparency, strictly in accordance with merit and prescribed rules. He emphasised that deserving officers would be given their due rights and that decisions are being made by keeping professional competence and performance in view.

The spokesperson further said that after final approval by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, formal notification of the promotions would be issued.