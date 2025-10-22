72 Bandits surrender in Shikarpur ceremony

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Oct 22 (APP):In a significant development towards restoring peace in the katcha area, 72 bandits laid down their arms in a ceremony held in Shikarpur on Wednesday.

The event was chaired by Sindh’s Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar.

Speaking at the ceremony, Home Minister Zia Lanjar emphasized the people’s desire for peace and law and order in the region.

He attributed the initiative to President Asif Ali Zardari’s policy for maintaining law and order in the katcha area.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon stated that while the area has been cleared of kidnapping for ransom crimes, the katcha area of Ghotki still needs to be cleared. He highlighted that “honey trap” incidents, which began in 2012, continue in the area.

DIG Larkana, Nasir Aftab noted that under Sindh government’s surrender policy for dacoits, 282 outlaws have opted to lay down arms. “In the first phase of the policy, 72 dacoits have surrendered arms today,” he said, adding that this step will help dacoits join the national mainstream and alleviate difficulties for their families. The surrendering dacoits handed over 209 different arms.