710 Women University students receive CM laptops

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 21 (APP): As many as 710 students of Women University Multan (WUM) were awarded laptops in recognition of their outstanding academic performance, under the Chief Minister’s Laptop Scheme.

According to a university spokesperson Anam Zahra, the laptops were distributed to meritorious students to support their education and research activities. A formal ceremony was held for this purpose, organized by the scheme’s focal person, Dr. Madiha Akram. The distribution process was completed in an organized, transparent, and smooth manner.

Vice Chancellor Women University Multan, Professor Dr. Kulsoom Paracha, said the Chief Minister’s Laptop Scheme is a commendable initiative to align students with modern educational and research requirements. She emphasized that digitally equipped students could play an effective role in academic, research, and economic development in the future. She added that the scheme was entirely merit-based and transparent, and effective planning ensured uninterrupted distribution.

The Vice Chancellor advised students to use the laptops positively for education, research, and enhancement of digital skills.

Dr. Madiha Akram termed the scheme a revolutionary step toward the promotion of higher education. Students said the laptops would significantly help them in studies, research, access to online learning resources, and acquisition of modern skills.

The successful implementation of the laptop distribution reflects the university’s commitment to academic excellence, student welfare, and promotion of technology-based education.