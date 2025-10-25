708 encroachments cleared, 2343 illegal banners removed under “Suthra Punjab” campaign

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 25 (APP): As part of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision to make Lahore clean and encroachment-free, the district administration has intensified the “Suthra Punjab” campaign across the city, removing 708 encroachments and taking down 2,343 illegal banners and flexes during ongoing operations.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza, grand anti-encroachment drives were being carried out in all key commercial areas and hotspots.

Assistant Commissioners were leading teams to reclaim public spaces and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow across the city.

Goods and structures placed illegally on roads,footpaths and markets have been confiscated.

Teams of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Regulation Wing, led by Metropolitan Officer Regulation Kashif Jaleel also participated in the operations,targeting visual pollution and illegal outdoor advertisements.

The drives have significantly improved road width, pedestrian movement and the city’s overall appearance.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza said that the “Suthra Punjab” campaign was being implemented vigorously with zero tolerance against encroachments.

He added that the DC Office control room and social media complaint channels were fully active to address public grievances promptly.

He said that no one would be allowed to occupy public roads or spaces and enforcement of the law would continue without leniency.

“We will sustain these grand operations until Lahore becomes a clean, organized, and encroachment-free city,” he maintained.

The DC noted that the removal of illegal structures had enhanced the beauty of Lahore’s historic buildings and restored its civic charm.