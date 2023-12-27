700 kg substandard chips, over 100 kg rotten edible items discarded

PESHAWAR, Dec 27 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday recovered and discarded 700 kg substandard chips and over 100 kg rotten food items in Peshawar and Nowshera.

The Food Authority while taking notice of public complaints received in an online public hearing conducted operations in Peshawar and Nowshera, said the spokesperson of Food Authority.

A team of the authority conducted raiders on Chips factories located on Charsadda Road here and found use of non-food grade colour and in the preparation of chips.

The team confiscated and discarded more than 700 kg of substandard chips.

Similarly, during operations in different markets of Tehsil Pabbi, district Nowsheran the teams inspected pop and chips wholesalers, chicken and kebab shops, and chips and spices factories.

800 grams of non-food grade color, 5 kg of mislabeled packing material and 50 kg of substandard garlic were seized from a spices factory.

Some 40 kg of sub-standard chicken meat was seized from three chicken shops and discarded, said the spokesman adding that heavy fines were imposed for violation of hygiene rules, while notices for improvement were issued to several businesses.

DG Food Authority Shafiullah Khan warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the elements involved in adulteration.

He urged the general public to inform the Food Authority officials about the food factories established in their surroundings so that action could be taken.