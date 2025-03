- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 05 (APP):A seven-year-old boy drowned into Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) in Kotla-Lodhyan area of Paharpur Tehsil.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, the emergency service received information that a boy named Ayan son of Rehmat was drowned into drain into CRBC.

A team of Rescue 1122 divers started search operation through Scuba diving and boating.