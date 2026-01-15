7 persons injured critically in road accident due to foggy weather

- Advertisement -

BHAKKAR, Jan 15 (APP):Seven persons on Thursday received critical injuries as a trailer collided with a passenger bus due to foggy conditions on MM road under jurisdiction of Hayat Khan Shaheed Police Station.

The police said the police and Rescue 1122 teams started rescue operation after receiving information and shifted the injured to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).

The police urged the people to avoid unnecessary traveling during foggy weather and drive their vehicle in under control speed.