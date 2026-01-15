Thursday, January 15, 2026
HomeDomestic7 persons injured critically in road accident due to foggy weather
Domestic

7 persons injured critically in road accident due to foggy weather

4
- Advertisement -
BHAKKAR, Jan 15 (APP):Seven persons on Thursday received critical injuries as a trailer collided with a passenger bus due to foggy conditions on MM road under jurisdiction of  Hayat Khan Shaheed Police Station.
The police said the police and Rescue 1122 teams started rescue operation after receiving information and shifted the injured to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).
The police urged the people to avoid unnecessary traveling during foggy weather  and drive their  vehicle in under control speed.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan