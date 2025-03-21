7 nabbed for LPG decanting, selling petrol openly

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 21 (APP): The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued actions against those selling petrol openly and illegal decanting of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and nabbed seven accused.

According to the police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police arrested five accused Waseem, Murad, Ali Hamza, Aamir and Asad Waheed for openly selling petrol, and Yarzada for refilling LPG cylinders illegally.

Likewise, the Bani Police took accused Mazhar into custody for LPG decanting into cylinders.

Petrol, gas cylinders and other refilling equipment were also seized from the accused.