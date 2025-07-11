Friday, July 11, 2025
7 drug suppliers netted, over 11 kg charas recovered

19
RAWALPINDI, Jul 11 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued the crackdown against drug suppliers and arrested seven accused with more than 11 kilograms charas from different areas.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the Sadiqabad Police detained three accused recovering 4.65 kg charas from their possession.
The Taxila Police nabbed with accused recovering some 2.47 kg of the contraband item from him.
Similarly, the Rawat, Kahuta and Wah Saddar Police also detained one accused each with 1.68 kg, 1.65 kg and 760 grams charas, respectively.
