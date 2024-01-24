7 criminals nabbed in Sargodha

arrest

SARGODHA, Jan 24 (APP): District police on Wednesday after launching a massive crackdown against the law violators and law breakers across the District has nabbed 7 criminals.
Police said that teams police raided at different localities and nabbed Imran, Nouman, Suleman, Farman, Khan, Noor Ahmed, Bashir besides recovering 2.3 kg Hashish,1.5 kg heroin,280 liters of liquor,05 pistols,05 Guns and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.

