Domestic

7 accused held for illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, Mar 10 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested seven suspects for having illegal weapons and ammunition.
According to the police spokesman, the Pirwadhai and New Town Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Usama and Umar respectively.
Similarly, the Wah Saddar Police nabbed two accused Rawait and Iqbal recovering a 30-bore pistol each from them.
Likewise, the Kahuta Police held three accused including Asad Rehman with a 30-bore pistol, and Abdul Rehman and Danish with a Kalashnikov each.
