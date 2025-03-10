7 accused held for illegal arms

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 10 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested seven suspects for having illegal weapons and ammunition.

According to the police spokesman, the Pirwadhai and New Town Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Usama and Umar respectively.

Similarly, the Wah Saddar Police nabbed two accused Rawait and Iqbal recovering a 30-bore pistol each from them.

Likewise, the Kahuta Police held three accused including Asad Rehman with a 30-bore pistol, and Abdul Rehman and Danish with a Kalashnikov each.